SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 1,101.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.