SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.920-$4.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-1.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 2,029,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

