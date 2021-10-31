SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174.24 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.41.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

