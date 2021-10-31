Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. 566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Stanley Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

