Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

