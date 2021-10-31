State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

