State Street Corp Buys 178,659 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Lamar Advertising worth $234,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $120.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

