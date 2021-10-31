State Street Corp Buys 25,197 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $245,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

