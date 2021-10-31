State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,667,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,180,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.86% of Southwestern Energy worth $224,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.