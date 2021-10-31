State Street Corp Grows Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.99% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $213,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 130.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average is $182.33. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

