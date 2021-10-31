State Street Corp Has $217.74 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $217,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

