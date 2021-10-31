State Street Corp Has $238.34 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $238,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

