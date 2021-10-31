State Street Corp Raises Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $230,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $268.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

