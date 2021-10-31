Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

