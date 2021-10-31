STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in STERIS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

