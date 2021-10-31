Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the textile maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Steven Madden stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 166.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 225,103 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

