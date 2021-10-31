Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Steven Madden worth $42,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

SHOO stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

