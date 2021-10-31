Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,662 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $6,373,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

