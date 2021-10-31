Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

