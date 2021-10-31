Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Livent by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Livent by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Cowen upped their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

