Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $19,814,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ABB by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

