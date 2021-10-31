Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 84 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,686,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,779.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,862.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,658.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

