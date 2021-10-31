Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,793 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $161.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $161.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

