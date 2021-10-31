Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.52% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

PBE opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.