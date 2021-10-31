Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $171.95 and a 52 week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

