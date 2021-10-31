Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sasol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

