Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $68,207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,725 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.05 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.