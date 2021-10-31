Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,505 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,361,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $7,349,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

NYSE:GPI opened at $179.80 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

