Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $429,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NJR opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $44.41.
NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.