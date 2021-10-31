Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $429,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

