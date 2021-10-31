Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €129.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Stratec has a 12-month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($173.41). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.62.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

