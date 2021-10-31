Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a 90.00 price target (down from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.07. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

