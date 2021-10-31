Substratum (SUB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,039.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4,039.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00229050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00096438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

