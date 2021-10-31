Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMLP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 95,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,096. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $211.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

