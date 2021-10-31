Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Sun Art Retail Group stock remained flat at $$5.94 on Friday. Sun Art Retail Group has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

