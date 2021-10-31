Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,458. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.89 and a 52 week high of C$71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.12.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.