SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $50,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

