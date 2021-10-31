Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises about 0.7% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.