SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,808.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $60,808.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.07 or 0.99822507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.27 or 0.06952911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023135 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,141 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

