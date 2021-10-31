Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Positive

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.