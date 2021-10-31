Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 16,348 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRBR stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

