Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,427,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 477,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 97,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter.

NULV opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

