Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $550,000 Stock Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNLU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

