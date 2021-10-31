Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 379.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $765,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $24.56 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

