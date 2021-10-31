Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 24,426 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $52.63 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

