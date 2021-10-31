Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.