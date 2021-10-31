SVB Leerink Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $685.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $675.00 to $685.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $23.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.90 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $633.07 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $634.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.39 and its 200 day moving average is $524.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

