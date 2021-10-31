SVB Leerink Raises Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $325.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.16. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.