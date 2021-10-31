SVB Leerink Raises Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $325.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.16. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.