SVF Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,364% compared to the average daily volume of 85 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000.

SVF Investment stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. SVF Investment has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

