Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

