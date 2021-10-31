Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
