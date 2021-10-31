Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SSMXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.20. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Sysmex Company Profile
Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.