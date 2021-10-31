Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSMXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.20. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.27 million. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

